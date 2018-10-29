Apple is hosting a fall hardware event on October 30th and its expected the company will reveal a hardware refresh for the iPad Pro, the MacBook Air and maybe even a few other surprise new devices.
There is even speculation that Apple could finally update the long-forgotten iPad Mini and Mac Mini. Further, we could also get a look at the AirPods 2 and the long-delayed AirPower wireless charging mat.
The keynote starts at 10am ET/7am PT on October 30th. The entire event is set to be livestreamed directly on Apple’s website. Also, through Apple’s site, you can set a calendar event to notify you before the show begins.
Apple TV and iOS device owners can download the Apple Events app and watch the keynote on their device of choice too.
Make sure to follow along on with MobileSyrup on Twitter, Facebook, Flipboard or directly on our homepage. MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke will be on the ground at the event bringing all the news directly from the show floor.
Source: Apple
