OnePlus 6 to receive 6T’s ‘Nightscape’ feature this week

‘Nightscape,’ the OnePlus 6T’s marquee new camera feature, is coming to the OnePlus 6 through an over-the-air update later this week, OnePlus announced today.
Similar to Google’s upcoming ‘Night Sight‘ functionality, Nightscape promises to help OnePlus 6 owners take better photos at night. The feature uses a combination of long exposure photography and HDR bracketing to reduce noise in nighttime shots, as well as improve colour reproduction and dynamic range.
OnePlus 6 users will also enjoy the amazing results from Nightscape, coming soon through OTA. That's what Never Settle is all about. https://t.co/4gkK2jlMBO
In use, I’ve found the feature makes a small but noticeable improvement to nighttime photos. It’s best used to take photos of stationary subjects, however, though with some practice it’s possible to snap light trails.
Canadian consumers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6T starting on November 1st, 2018.
