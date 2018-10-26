The iPhone XR is now available in Canada.
In contrast to the higher-end iPhone XS and XS Max, Apple is positioning the XR as its entry-level 2018 smartphone.
Specs-wise, the handset features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a 1792 x 828 pixel resolution. The phone also includes IP67 water and dust resistance, Apple’s A12 Bionic processor and Face ID, although it does not include 3D Touch like the iPhone XS and XS Max.
The iPhone XR is available in six distinct colours: ‘White,’ ‘Coral,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Black and ‘Product Red.’
Best Buy Canada is offering a $0 iPhone XR on Rogers and Telus with a $400 Gift Card – this is for a device trade-in only. The price without a trade in $99.99.
Below is a list of pricing for the phone at each Canadian carrier:
Bell
64GB — Pricing starts at $99.99 CAD
128GB — Pricing starts at $169.99
256GB — Pricing starts at $299.99
Eastlink
64GB — Pricing starts at $0
128GB — Pricing starts at $0
256GB — Pricing starts at $0
Fido
64GB — Pricing starts at $99
128GB — Pricing starts at $169
256GB — Pricing starts at $299
Freedom Mobile
64GB — Pricing starts at $0
128GB — Pricing starts at $0
256GB — Pricing starts at $0
Koodo Mobile
64GB — Pricing starts at $100
128GB — Pricing starts at $175
256GB — Pricing starts at $315
Rogers
64GB — Pricing starts at $99.99
128GB — Pricing starts at $169.99
256GB — Pricing starts at $299.99
SaskTel
64GB — Pricing starts at $229.99
128GB — Pricing starts at $299.99
256GB — Pricing starts at $429.99
Telus
64GB — Pricing starts at $100
128GB — Pricing starts at $170
256GB — Pricing starts at $300
Videotron
64GB — Pricing starts at $108.95 (plus $99.95 on purchase)
128GB — Pricing starts at $108.95 (plus $199.95 on purchase)
Virgin Mobile
64GB — Pricing starts at $99.99
128GB — Pricing starts at $169.99
256GB — Pricing starts at $299.99
For more on the iPhone XR, check out MobileSyrup‘s full review of the smartphone.
