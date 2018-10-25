Love Island UK is now available on hayu Canada

Love Island UK, a British reality series, is now available on the on-demand reality subscription service ‘hayu’ Canada.
Love Island is a dating show that involves young singles fighting with one another for love.
The series started in 2015 on ITV2 and was created by Richard Cowles. It involves a group of contestants living in isolation under constant video surveillance. To move forward in the competition, the contestants, also called Islanders, must couple up with one another.
The streaming service currently has seasons three and four of the reality show.
At the end of the season, a couple wins £50,000 ($83,839 CAD).
