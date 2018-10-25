Business
PREVIOUS|

‘Grow with Google’ online skill training is coming to St. John’s, Newfoundland

Getting a local business noticed online is the goal of the initiative

Oct 25, 2018

7:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Grow

Google’s education tour for businesses has been making stops across the country, and it’s landing in St. John’s, Newfoundland next.

The ‘Grow with Google’ initiative is a free one-day event that aims to teach Canadian business owners how to market their company online.

The goal is to help business owners wrap their heads around how to promote their company online using Google’s services. Attendees learn how to set up a ‘Google My Business Profile,’ which helps them get discovered on Search and Maps. Along with that, people will learn to use Google’s Analytics, Slides, email and spreadsheets.

There will be four Google led workshops, a bunch of ‘one-on-one coaching sessions’ and some ‘hands-on help’ for all of the expected 400 to 500 guests.

The event is at the Emera Innovation Exchange at Memorial University’s Signal Hill Campus on Friday, November 2nd, and it opens at 10:00 am.

To register for the event and learn more about Google’s local partners in St. John’s visit the registration page here. 

Source: Google

Related Articles

Business

Oct 25, 2018

12:22 PM EDT

Fifty-one Ontario municipalities had issues with online voting

News

Oct 25, 2018

6:18 PM EDT

Google is bringing its dark mode to the Dialer app

News

Oct 25, 2018

12:15 PM EDT

Select Canadian Best Buy and EB Games stores to sell Red Dead Redemption 2 early today

News

Oct 25, 2018

5:02 PM EDT

Android Nearby Notifications will end on December 6th

Comments