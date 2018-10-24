News
Google says it’s now easier to control your data with new search privacy options

Oct 24, 2018

7:00 AM EDT

Google

Google has launched new features that the tech giant says aim to make it easier to control your personal data.

From directly within Search, it’s now possible to review and delete recent Search Activity, get quick access to the most relevant privacy controls in your Google Account, and finally, gather more information about how search uses your personal data.

“When you use Google products, you generate data about your activity. For Search, this data includes the terms you search for, links you interact with, and other information like your current location when you search,” writes Google in a recent blog post the company says was written by Eric Miraglia, the company’s director of product management, privacy and data protection office. 

Google says that before now the only way to access this data was to navigate to your Google Account. The company is now giving easier access to these features directly within your search activity, both on desktop and mobile.

Further, Google says that it now provides quicker access to privacy controls, including specific ads you view in Search, the specific information the tech giant utilizes to show you ads and even new Activity Controls.

