The Google Camera app for the Pixel 3 comes out with a new remote viewfinder button for smartwatches running Wear OS.
Alongside the remote viewfinder, the Google Camera app on Wear OS includes a timer, a ‘flip camera’ to flip from rear-facing to selfie shooters and a remote shutter component.
The features, spotted by a Reddit user and then first reported by Android Police, brings the useful functionality to Wear OS’ Camera app, which helps when taking pictures with a tripod.
Reportedly the viewfinder will still even work if your smartphone’s screen as timed out.
To access this feature, you’re going to need version 6.1.013 of the Google Camera app that is also rolling out to older Pixel devices.
However, if you don’t have access to it yet, you can download the APK at your own risk here.
Some users are reporting that there are issues with the app as it isn’t showing up on their Wear OS device. Reddit user ‘neuromatico’ suggests trying the following to solve the problem.
“I enabled it by opening the Play Store (on the watch), scrolling to the ‘Apps on your phone’ section, and installing Camera from the list.”
Source: Reddit Via: The Verge, Android Police
