Oct 16, 2018

10:10 PM EDT

Yes, YouTube really is down right now.

The Google-owned streaming platform went down at approximately 9:20pm ET/6:20pm PT on October 16th and has been down for approximately 55 minutes. YouTube going down, let alone for a period of time this long, is relatively rare.

YouTube down screenshot

As expected, Google’s YouTube app isn’t working on desktop, iOS, Android or the Apple TV.

Google’s YouTube TV, a U.S.-exclusive video streaming platform, is also down right now according to various reports. Nearly a decade ago YouTube went down inadvertently as a result of an attempt by Pakistan’s government to remove an anti-Islamic film from the streaming platform.

YouTube screenshot

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for comment on YouTube’s outage. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Update 10/16/2018 10:30pm: Google sent the following statement to MobileSyrup regarding the outage: “We have teams working to resolve the issue and will share the latest updates on Twitter at @TeamYouTube.”

