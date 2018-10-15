Asking Google Assistant to play Netflix on Android TV works now

Google is pushing out a small fix for the ‘Cast’ function on Android TV boxes that improves Assistant integration.
Users will now be able to ask Google Assistant to play Netflix on their Android TV box.
Android TV sets can function as Chromecasts, allowing users to play content from phones or through the Google Assistant as if it were a Chromecast. However, the functionality of Cast on Android TV isn’t the same as actual Chromecast devices.
Namely, if you asked the Google Assistant to play Netflix on an Android TV, it would respond with “Sorry, I can’t do that yet.”
However, if you used the Google Assistant built into the Android TV, it would work.
Thankfully Google has fixed the issue now. Furthermore, the search giant says the fix will reach all Android TV devices by the end of the week.
However, it’s not clear if this fix works with other video streaming platforms yet.
Either way, it’s a step in the right direction for Google. Plus, it fixes a long-standing issue with Android TV sets.
Source: Android Police Via: 9to5 Google
