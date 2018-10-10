Microsoft’s latest Xbox sale doesn’t discount a ton of Xbox One games, but what is included in the promotion is discounted by up to 85 percent.
The deal includes the recently released Eidos Montreal’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Ubisoft Montreal’s Child of Light, as well as a handful of other titles.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals. Note that most of the deals are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members are marked below as ‘Deals with Gold.’
- Child of Light — $4.50 CAD (regular $14.99) [Deals with Gold]
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, backward compatible on Xbox One) — $9.89 (regular $29.99) [Deals with Gold]
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $59.99 (regular $79.99) [Deals with Gold]
- The Bridge — $3 (regular $9.99)
- Unravel Two — $14.99 (regular $19.99) [Deals with Gold]
The full list of deals can be found here. The sale is valid until October 15th.
