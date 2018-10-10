Sony’s ‘Only on PlayStation’ sale offers discounts on PS exclusives

Sony is holding an exclusive sale on the PlayStation Store for games unique to the platform.
There are some pretty solid deals and great bundle offers for PlayStation owners who’ve missed out on some of Sony’s best exclusives. Check them out below.
PS4 Games
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $17.99 down from $29.99
- Until Dawn – $8.99 down from $29.99
- Journey – $5.99 down from $14.99
- Nioh – $34.99 down from $49.99
- The Last Guardian – $22.49 down from $29.99
- inFAMOUS Second Son – $11.99 down from $19.99
- Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99 down from $19.99
Bundles and Collections
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $14.99 down from $29.99
- Avant-Garde Bundle – $33.49 down from $66.99
- Classics PS4 Bundle – $10.79 down from $26.99
For more details and to see everything on sale, check out the ‘Only on PlayStation’ sale here.
Comments