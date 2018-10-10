News
PREVIOUS|

Sony’s ‘Only on PlayStation’ sale offers discounts on PS exclusives

Great deals on 'Uncharted' and more

Oct 10, 2018

7:08 AM EDT

0 comments

Uncharted 4 Nate and Sam

Sony is holding an exclusive sale on the PlayStation Store for games unique to the platform.

There are some pretty solid deals and great bundle offers for PlayStation owners who’ve missed out on some of Sony’s best exclusives. Check them out below.

PS4 Games

Bundles and Collections

For more details and to see everything on sale, check out the ‘Only on PlayStation’ sale here.

Related Articles

News

Oct 12, 2012

3:06 PM EDT

Rogers may only have Lumia 920 exclusivity for one month

Sponsored

Oct 5, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Easily Back Up and Transfer Files to your New iPhone with a $26 iMaxing 2 License

News

Oct 10, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

Xbox sale offers discounts of up to 85 percent on games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider

News

Sep 26, 2018

8:11 AM EDT

PlayStation Store featuring 3 different sales offering discounts of up to 70 percent

Comments