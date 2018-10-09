Google Pixel 2 XL price drops to $899 in Canada

Google unveiled the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL during the tech giant’s fall hardware event in New York today, with both smartphones featuring substantial spec bumps over their predecessors.
If Google’s latest smartphones aren’t tempting enough for you, then perhaps last year’s Pixel 2 XL is more to your liking. On the Canadian Google Store, the company has slashed the price of the Android-powered device from $1,159 to $899 CAD unlocked.
The Pixel 2, on the other hand, is currently listed as “Out of Stock.”
The Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch 1,440 x 2,880 pixel resolution display with Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.
Source: Google
Comments