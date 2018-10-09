News
Google builds Lens directly into Pixel 3 and 3 XL camera

Pixel Visual Core enables instant results without needing a data connection

Oct 9, 2018

12:28 PM EDT

Google Lens

Google has built Google Lens into the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL camera.

The company announced the new integration at the company’s Pixel 3 event in New York. Pixel 3 users can easily access Google Lens through the camera app.

Thanks to Google’s Pixel Visual Core, Lens works instantly in the camera app and doesn’t require a data connection for most things.

You can use Lens to translate menus or to look things up online.

For example, Google showed someone using Lens to look up sunglasses. Lens was able to show where to buy the glasses online and similar styles he could buy.

Overall, it seems Google is working to make Lens smarter and faster than ever. Building Lens directly into the camera is a great way to make Lens quick and easy to access.

