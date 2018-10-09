Google builds Lens directly into Pixel 3 and 3 XL camera

Google has built Google Lens into the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL camera.
The company announced the new integration at the company’s Pixel 3 event in New York. Pixel 3 users can easily access Google Lens through the camera app.
Thanks to Google’s Pixel Visual Core, Lens works instantly in the camera app and doesn’t require a data connection for most things.
You can use Lens to translate menus or to look things up online.
This time we built Google Lens right into the Pixel 3 camera. Point it at a takeout menu and Lens can pull up the number to call. Or with a long press, find out where you can buy those sunglasses that would look so good on you. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/yQZBSFCDXS
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 9, 2018
For example, Google showed someone using Lens to look up sunglasses. Lens was able to show where to buy the glasses online and similar styles he could buy.
Overall, it seems Google is working to make Lens smarter and faster than ever. Building Lens directly into the camera is a great way to make Lens quick and easy to access.
