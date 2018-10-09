Google Pixel 3 accessories now available for pre-order in Canada

Google is now offering Canadian pre-orders on accessories for its just-announced Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones on its website.
To protect the phone, consumers can now pre-order a $50 CAD case.
For audio, meanwhile, a pair of compatible earbuds for the USB-C-supported Pixel 3 — a first from Google — can be pre-ordered for $35. Alternatively, if you want to use your own headphones with a standard jack, you can also pre-order a $14 USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.
Finally, Google’s recently revealed wireless charging Pixel Stand can be pre-ordered for $109.
The Google Pixel 3 will launch in Canada on November 1st, with pre-orders now open. More information on specs, pricing and availability can be found here.
Comments