Images of Google Pixel 3 XL box and accessories surface online

The latest round of leaks comes from WahPhone Digital and Unwire HK

Oct 5, 2018

1:11 PM EDT

0 comments

The Google Pixel 3 XL’s retail box has leaked online.

According to leaks from ‘WahPhone Digital’s‘ Facebook page, the Pixel 3 XL’s box doesn’t look too different compared to last year’s Pixel 2 XL packaging.

It’s worth noting that the ‘Pixel 3 XL’ name has a two-tone design with Google’s ‘G’ logo.

The leak also reveals a collection of close-up photos of the phone, showing off the phone’s large display, deep iPhone X-style notch and even the ‘Settings’ menu.

 

Another leaked image from Unwire HK also shows the what’s inside the Pixel 3 XL box.

Google’s upcoming smartphone looks like it will ship with wired USB-C earphones, a USB-C charger, a headphone jack adapter, and a quick switch adapter.

Google will officially unveil both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9th, 2018.

Source: WahPhone DigitalUnwire.HK, Via: 9t05Google

