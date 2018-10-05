Images of Google Pixel 3 XL box and accessories surface online

The Google Pixel 3 XL’s retail box has leaked online.
According to leaks from ‘WahPhone Digital’s‘ Facebook page, the Pixel 3 XL’s box doesn’t look too different compared to last year’s Pixel 2 XL packaging.
It’s worth noting that the ‘Pixel 3 XL’ name has a two-tone design with Google’s ‘G’ logo.
The leak also reveals a collection of close-up photos of the phone, showing off the phone’s large display, deep iPhone X-style notch and even the ‘Settings’ menu.
Another leaked image from Unwire HK also shows the what’s inside the Pixel 3 XL box.
Google’s upcoming smartphone looks like it will ship with wired USB-C earphones, a USB-C charger, a headphone jack adapter, and a quick switch adapter.
Google will officially unveil both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9th, 2018.
Source: WahPhone Digital, Unwire.HK, Via: 9t05Google
