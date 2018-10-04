News
PREVIOUS|

Ghostbusters World mobile AR game pre-registration now open on Google Play

Oct 4, 2018

12:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Ghostbusters World

Pre-registration for Sony’s free-to-play mobile augmented reality-based game Ghostbusters World is now open on the Google Play Store.

Similar to Pokémon Go, Ghostbusters World uses AR technology to place creatures — in this case, the titular ghosts — into the real world. Players will have to aim their proton beam to weaken the ghosts while countering their attacks before they can trap them. Each captured ghost can be used to fight more powerful creatures across various game modes.

Unlike Pokémon Go, however, developer FourThirtyThree aims to have single-player and multiplayer content available in Ghostbusters World at launch. The game will include a story mode penned by Eric Burnham, the writer behind many Ghostbusters comic books.

As well, Ghostbusters World will feature a player-vs-player mode with turn-based combat using the ghosts that players have captured, while a co-operative mode will see four players take on giant ghosts like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The game will feature some kind of in-game purchases, although specific details like pricing have yet to be revealed.

Sony has also not yet confirmed a release date for the game on Android or iOS.

Related Articles

News

Feb 24, 2018

9:14 AM EDT

Sony announces ‘Ghostbusters World’ mobile AR game

News

Sep 25, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

Toronto-developed ‘#SelfCare’ mobile game passes 520,000 downloads

News

Oct 3, 2018

1:52 PM EDT

Marvel Battle Lines game to launch on Android and iOS on October 24

News

Jun 22, 2018

11:34 AM EDT

Google’s AR Measure app is now available on all ARCore phones

Comments