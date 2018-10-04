Pre-registration for Sony’s free-to-play mobile augmented reality-based game Ghostbusters World is now open on the Google Play Store.
Similar to Pokémon Go, Ghostbusters World uses AR technology to place creatures — in this case, the titular ghosts — into the real world. Players will have to aim their proton beam to weaken the ghosts while countering their attacks before they can trap them. Each captured ghost can be used to fight more powerful creatures across various game modes.
Unlike Pokémon Go, however, developer FourThirtyThree aims to have single-player and multiplayer content available in Ghostbusters World at launch. The game will include a story mode penned by Eric Burnham, the writer behind many Ghostbusters comic books.
As well, Ghostbusters World will feature a player-vs-player mode with turn-based combat using the ghosts that players have captured, while a co-operative mode will see four players take on giant ghosts like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
The game will feature some kind of in-game purchases, although specific details like pricing have yet to be revealed.
Sony has also not yet confirmed a release date for the game on Android or iOS.
