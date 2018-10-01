DC Universe’s Titans series coming to Netflix Canada

Netflix has acquired international streaming rights to Warner Bros.’ Titans series, which was previously exclusive to the company’s currently U.S.-only DC Universe streaming service.
As part of this deal, Titans will also come to Netflix Canada, the streaming platform has confirmed to MobileSyrup.
However, while Titans will debut on DC Universe in the U.S. on October 12th, a launch date has not yet been confirmed for Netflix Canada.
Titans is a darker live-action interpretation of the popular Teen Titans superhero team that follows the likes of Robin, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy and more.
It remains to be seen if other DC Universe series will come to Netflix Canada as well. Warner Bros. is currently developing several DC Universe original series, including the third season of the Young Justice animated series, a live-action Swamp-Thing drama and an adult-oriented Harley Quinn animated series, among other content.
DC Universe also provides users with on-demand access to a variety of DC films and series, including The Dark Knight, Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Movie, as well as thousands of DC comic books.
Warner Bros. plans to eventually launch the service outside of the U.S., although specific countries and release windows have not been revealed. DC Universe debuted in the U.S. on September 15th.
“We’re really looking forward to bringing DC Universe to other countries, and we’re logging each and every request we receive,” a Warner Bros. representative said in a response on the DC Universe website last month. “For now, we are focusing on our U.S. service but we’ll be adding additional countries as soon as we can.”
Source: Variety
