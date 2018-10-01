News
17 charged in months long Apple store robbery spree in California

They stole over $1.3 million CAD in goods

Even with several different issues plaguing Apple’s newest iPhones, they’re still hot ticket items. So hot ticket that police in Santa Rosa, California have charged 17 people involved in a state-wide Apple robbery spree.

The group allegedly entered Apple stores across 19 counties. In the robberies, they wore hoodies and grabbed the gadgets on display. Not just iPhones either. Security footage from the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall shows three people wearing hoodies snatching various devices, including MacBooks.

The robbery spree allegedly began in May at an Apple store in Carlsbad, California.

So far, police have arrested and booked eight adults. They have also issued arrest warrants against nine more suspects.

The total loss in goods is over $1 million USD (about $1.3 million CAD).

“Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals. Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement to CNBC.

That goes for Canada as well. Whether through increased security restrictions or a higher cost of goods, regular consumers tend to pay for theft.

Source: CNBC

