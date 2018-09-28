Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has formally partnered with Chinese IT giant Tencent to launch new SIM card options for Chinese travellers in Canada and the U.S.
According to a September 27th, 2018 media release, Chinese tourists will be able to connect to local networks in the U.S. thanks to the new ‘WeChat Go North America’ SIM card, while Chinese tourists in Canada will be able to connect to Telus’s network through the ‘WeChat Go Canada’ SIM.
The U.S. SIM card provides travellers with 5GB of full-speed LTE data, as well as unlimited access to the WeChat Go Mini program.
The Canada SIM card provides travellers with 3GB of full-speed LTE data, 100 Canada-wide minutes, unlimited text messaging, 50 China minutes, as well as unlimited access to the WeChat Go Mini program.
WeChat Go serves as the instant messaging application’s international travel arm. It provides users with the ability to book hotels, pay for insurance, book airline tickets, while also learning more about local telecommunications service providers.
“We are excited to work with Tencent to develop a solution that will enable Chinese travellers with access to a mobility solution across North America using TELUS’ global connectivity capabilities,” said Fawad Shaikh, vice president of business development for Telus Partner Solutions, in the September 27th media release.
“This partnership allows us to tap into Tencent’s leading ‘WeChat’ communications and ecommerce platform that has grown to approximately one billion users.”
It’s important to note that the U.S. SIM card is available now, but the Canada SIM will be available in November 2018.
Users will be able to purchase both SIM cards through the WeChat app, as well as through in-store and online retailers in China.
Source: GlobeNewswire
