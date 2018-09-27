Android 9 Pie now available on OnePlus 6 smartphones in Canada

Canadian OnePlus 6 owners can now download OxygenOS 9.0, which brings Android 9 Pie to OnePlus’ latest flagship, to their smartphones.
Clocking in at 1.5GB, the over-the-air update brings the latest major release of Google’s Android operating system to the OP6, in addition to a variety of other enhancements like a new do not disturb mode and improved gaming mode.
OnePlus began the rollout of OxygenOS 9.0 late last week with a limited set of users in Germany.
If your OnePlus 6 hasn’t already prompted you to update to OxygenOS 9.0, you can manually check if the update is available on your device by opening your phone’s Settings app and navigating to the “System updates” menu.
If even after that the OTA appears to be unavailable, OnePlus has uploaded OxygenOS 9.0 to its website, so users can manually flash the update to their device. Instructions on how to do so are included on the company’s website.
Have you had a chance to check out Android 9 Pie on the OP6? What do you think of the update? Let us know in the comments section.
Source: OnePlus
