Jaguar Land Rover is bringing Android Auto and CarPlay to its fleet

High-end automaker Jaguar Land Rover is bringing CarPlay and Android Auto to its 2019 models that have an InControl Touch Pro or Touch Pro Duo infotainment system.
The automaker says the upgrade will be an optional installation in new vehicles at the factory or the port-of-entry. MacRumors is reporting the upgrade could cost around $280 USD (roughly $365 CAD) depending on the model of car and the level of trim.
To test this, I built a 2019 Jaguar F-Type R Dynamic through its online site and it came pre-loaded with InControl Touch Pro for no additional charge.
The automotive group hasn’t forgotten about existing vehicle owners. Drivers who already have InControl TouchPro or Touch Pro Duo can bring their vehicle to an authorized dealership and get the update.
There’s no specific date as to when CarPlay and Android Auto will make it to every compatible car and dealership, but it has already started rolling out those in the United Kingdom. MobileSyrup has reached out to Jaguar Land Rover for more Canadian information. We will update this article once we have confirmation, however, until then we recommend calling your dealership to find out if the update can be installed.
The last few months have been very exciting for Android Auto and CarPlay. Google and Apple have been making deals with automotive groups and pushing out updates to make their platforms a better experience for users.
