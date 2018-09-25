Vancouver-made Mark of the Ninja: Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Vancouver’s Klei Entertainment has announced that its side-scrolling action stealth game Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 9th.
Originally released on Xbox 360 and PC in 2012, Mark of the Ninja quickly drew significant praise for its stealth-oriented 2D platforming gameplay. In the game, players must sneak around environments and take out deadly enemies using a variety of ninja techniques.
While Mark of the Ninja originally featured compressed 720p in-game art, the Remastered edition of will sport new enhanced high-definition visuals. Further, the Remastered version includes completely redone audio, a new story level and character, additional items and developer commentary.
Klei did not reveal specific pricing for Mark of the Ninja: Remastered on Switch.
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is also set to come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam later this year, with support for 4K visuals on PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and PC. However, Klei has not yet confirmed a specific release date for these platforms.
