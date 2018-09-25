Making a Murderer Season 2 coming to Netflix next month

Netflix has announced that the second season of its popular Making a Murderer crime documentary series will begin streaming on October 19th.
Over 10 new episodes, #MakingAMurderer Part 2 introduces viewers to Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s hard-charging postconviction lawyer, in her fight to prove that Avery was wrongly convicted and win his freedom. https://t.co/sTVFjQ35Lo
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 25, 2018
The first season, which premiered in December 2015, focused on Wisconsin man Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beernsten.
Avery was exonerated in 2003 with the help of DNA evidence, though he was then arrested in 2005 and charged with the murder of Teresa Halbach, a local photographer. Brenden Dassey, Avery’s nephew, was also arrested and convicted in the case.
Netflix says the 10-episode second season will focus on Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s postconviction lawyer, who fought to prove Avery was wrongfully convicted.
Making a Murderer‘s second season is currently one of the few series that Netflix has said is coming to its service next month, along with season three of Marvel’s Daredevil. However, Netflix will soon release a full list of content to be added in October, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup for a full breakdown in the coming days.
Comments