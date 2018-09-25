iPhone XR production reportedly hits manufacturing snag

Just weeks ahead of launch, Apple has reportedly had to change its iPhone XR manufacturing plans.
Citing a Chinese language report from the Economic Daily News, Taiwan’s Digitimes writes that the company Apple had allocated the bulk of its iPhone XR orders, China’s Pegatron, has run into a variety of manufacturing issues, including worker shortages and worse than expected production yields.
Leading into the launch of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, Apple had reportedly planned to have Pegatron manufacture 50 to 60 percent of its iPhone XR orders, to allow Foxconn, one of Apple’s manufacturing mainstays, to focus on iPhone XS and XS Max orders.
The Economic Daily News says Pegatron is now expected to manufacture less than 30 percent of Apple’s iPhone XR stock.
Moreover, the same report notes that Japan Display, Apple’s main LCD supplier, has had issues maintaining a steady supply of the XR’s signature edge-to-edge LCD screen.
