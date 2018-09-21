Apple Watch Series 4 is now available in Canada

The Apple Watch Series 4, the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch and the most significant revamp since the wearable’s launch, is now available in Canada.
The Series 4 features a roughly 30 percent larger display when compared to previous versions of the Apple Watch, and a 64-bit dual-core S4 processor that’s twice as fast as the Series 3. The smartwatch also features a built-in electrocardiograph (ECG) sensor — though the feature won’t be available at launch — fall detection and a Digital Crown that now includes haptic feedback.
I’ve spent roughly the last week and a half with Apple’s Series 4 smartwatch and I’ve been very impressed with the wearable, particularly its expansive display. You can find my full review of the Series 4 at this link.
Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 4 ranges from $519 CAD for the 40mm base model with GPS and a Sport Band, to $1,119 CAD for the 44mm cellular stainless steel gold option with a Milanese Loop band.
While the Apple Watch Series 4 is now available at retail stores and online at the Apple Store, various Canadian carriers are also selling the smartwatch.
With Rogers, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 can be purchased for $0 down plus $30.37 a month with the carriers’ Easy Pay plan, or $729 on a no term contract. Adding an LTE Apple Watch package to an existing Rogers plan is priced at $10 per month. This is the first time Rogers has sold and offered LTE plans for Apple’s smartwatch.
Through Bell, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 is available for a $0 initial payment plus $93.60 in taxes, along with $30 per month for 28 months. The upfront price with the carrier is $720. Bell’s LTE Apple Watch add-on plan is priced at $10 per month.
Telus is also offering the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 at $0 on a two-year term at $30.41 per month for 24 months with the carrier’s Easy Payment 1 plus smartwatch plan offer. The outright price for the Series 4 through Telus is $730. Adding LTE data to the Series 4 is priced at $10 per month with Telus.
