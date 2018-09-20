News
PREVIOUS

Walmart Canada now offering PlayStation Classic pre-orders

Sep 20, 2018

4:09 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation Classic box

Walmart Canada is currently offering pre-orders for the PlayStation Classic on its website.

The retro console can be pre-ordered here.

As Sony’s answer to Nintendo’s hugely popular NES and SNES Classic Edition devices, the PlayStation Classic is a miniature version of the original PlayStation that includes 20 pre-installed classic games.

However, only five of the title have been confirmed at this time — Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

The PlayStation Classic will also include two wired original PlayStation controllers, a USB cable and an HDMI cord.

The system will release in Canada on December 3rd at a cost of $129 CAD.

It’s worth noting that EB Games Canada also offered pre-orders for the system earlier this week, although they sold out quickly after. Meanwhile, Best Buy Canada opened pre-orders earlier today, which are currently still available.

Related Articles

News

Sep 19, 2018

3:20 PM EDT

EB Games Canada to offer PlayStation Classic pre-orders tomorrow (Update)

Business

Sep 13, 2018

2:03 PM EDT

Walmart Canada is partnering with Instacart for same-day home delivery

News

Sep 20, 2018

10:35 AM EDT

Virgin launches ‘Diamond Plus’ rate plan tier across Canada

News

Sep 19, 2018

9:08 PM EDT

Former Bioware GM creating new games tech office in Edmonton

Comments