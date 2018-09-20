Walmart Canada now offering PlayStation Classic pre-orders

Walmart Canada is currently offering pre-orders for the PlayStation Classic on its website.
The retro console can be pre-ordered here.
As Sony’s answer to Nintendo’s hugely popular NES and SNES Classic Edition devices, the PlayStation Classic is a miniature version of the original PlayStation that includes 20 pre-installed classic games.
However, only five of the title have been confirmed at this time — Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.
The PlayStation Classic will also include two wired original PlayStation controllers, a USB cable and an HDMI cord.
The system will release in Canada on December 3rd at a cost of $129 CAD.
It’s worth noting that EB Games Canada also offered pre-orders for the system earlier this week, although they sold out quickly after. Meanwhile, Best Buy Canada opened pre-orders earlier today, which are currently still available.
