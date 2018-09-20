Sony’s Ghost Corps has posted a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming augmented reality (AR) game, Ghostbusters World.
The gameplay trailer reveals that Ghostbusters World will feature a single-player story mode. The Story mode allows players to level up their ghost by battling against a number of other ghosts. In addition, the story mode includes cutscenes with a script written by Erik Burnham, the writer behind the Ghostbusters comic.
It’s also set to include a player-versus-player (PVP) mode within the ‘Ghost Dimension.’ There, battles will take place similar to Japanese style turn-based role-playing games (JRPGs). You can also trade ghosts with other players, though it’s unclear if it’s via the Ghost Dimension.
Players will be able to walk around, battle and capture hundreds of ghosts from the franchises’ films, TV shows, comic books, video games and even new ghosts unique to the game.
After catching ghosts, users can check their levels, rank, skills and runes — though they never explain the usage of runes.
Ghostbusters World takes a cue from Niantic and the Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Go mobile game.
The game will be available to everyone on Android and iOS in late 2018.
