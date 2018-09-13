iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max pre-orders in Canada

As usual, Apple is taking pre-orders for its latest flagship smartphone and the anticipation is high.
Canada is included in the long list of countries that will be graced with the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. Pre-orders will go live for both devices starting September 14th at 12:01am PST/3:01am EST.
Apple will go live with pre-orders for both devices at the above time — both online at Apple.ca and through its Apple Store iOS app. Most Canadian carriers will also go live at that time and based on tradition, Rogers and Telus are usually out first, followed by Bell who starts taking arders around 8:00am EST.
As for pricing, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS starts at $1,379 no-term. The 256GB iPhone XS retails at $1,589 and the 512GB variant costs $1,859. Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max price starts at $1,519, the 256GB model costs $1,729 and the 512GB retails for $1,999 outright.
Carrier 2-year contract pricing for the 64GB iPhone XS starts at $429, the 256GB version is $629 and the 512GB is priced $889. The 64GB iPhone XS Max price starts at $559 on a two-year plan, the 256GB model is $759 and the 512GB version is priced at $1,019.
If you’re not having luck through Apple or direct through a carrier, try Best Buy Canada as it will have pre-orders available.
It’s expected that most Canadian carriers will release the iPhone XS and iPhone SX Max, specifically Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, Fido, Koodo, BellMTS, SaskTel, TbayTel, Telus, Videotron and Virgin Mobile.
The colours for both new Apple smartphones are Gold, Black, Space Grey and Back with the official Canadian launch date set for September 21st.
