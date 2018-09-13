Apple releases fresh iPhone cases and new batch of Apple Watch bands

To go alongside the three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple will also release 20 new watch bands and six new iPhone cases.
Most of the products are in Apple’s newest range of colours. The new leather colours are Cape Cod Blue, Peony Pink and Forrest Green. The silicone cases come in Nectarine, Lavender Grey and Blue Horizon.
There are three types of cases that have gotten the updated colours. The iPhone XS and XS Max silicone cases cost $55 CAD, the iPhone XS and XS Max leather cases cost $69 and a leather folio for the iPhone XS costs $129.
Regarding the Apple Watch, it’s gotten the same new colours as the cases, but the silicone colours are on the $69 Sport Band, and the leather colours are now available in both Apple’s $199 leather strap designs.
The $69 Sport Loop band has gotten an Indigo, Storm Grey and Hibiscus options along with the aforementioned, Cape Cod Blue and Nectarine. Finally, the expensive Milanese Loop has gotten a glossy Gold option and it costs $199.
Apple is still partnered with Hermès, and it has five new styles from the French fashion company. There are three straps for the smaller 4omm watch and two for the larger model. The straps have either a Bordeaux/Rose Extrême/Rose Azalée colour scheme or Indigo/Craie/Orange. The Hermès straps start at $449 for a Single Tour and $629 for the Double Tour.
Check out all of the watch straps here and the cases here.
Source: Apple
