News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s macOS Mojave to launch on September 24

The new operating system finally comes with a dark mode

Sep 12, 2018

2:50 PM EDT

0 comments

macOS Mojave

Cupertino computing giant Apple used its September 12th, 2018 ‘Gather Round’ event to announce that the latest version of its macOS desktop operating system — macOS Mojave — will officially launch on September 24th, 2018.

The latest version of macOS was first announced on June 4th, 2018, at Apple’s annual WWDC developers’ conference.

MacOS Mojave comes with a number of improvements over previous versions of Apple’s desktop operating system, including a new dark mode that shifts the hues and overall colour temperature of the operating system as time changes throughout the day.

The new operating system also comes with a revised version of the macOS Finder app, which allows users to manipulate certain file types directly through the Finder app — rather than needing to launch a separate application.

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2018

5:06 PM EDT

Here’s how much Apple’s products from last year are worth today

Features

Sep 12, 2018

5:25 PM EDT

Top Five announcements from the Apple ‘Gather Round’ Event

News

Aug 21, 2018

11:29 AM EDT

Parallels 14 brings speed and storage improvements for macOS Mojave

News

Jun 5, 2018

6:03 PM EDT

MacOS Mojave is getting rid of integrated Facebook and Twitter

Comments