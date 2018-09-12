Apple’s macOS Mojave to launch on September 24

Cupertino computing giant Apple used its September 12th, 2018 ‘Gather Round’ event to announce that the latest version of its macOS desktop operating system — macOS Mojave — will officially launch on September 24th, 2018.
The latest version of macOS was first announced on June 4th, 2018, at Apple’s annual WWDC developers’ conference.
MacOS Mojave comes with a number of improvements over previous versions of Apple’s desktop operating system, including a new dark mode that shifts the hues and overall colour temperature of the operating system as time changes throughout the day.
The new operating system also comes with a revised version of the macOS Finder app, which allows users to manipulate certain file types directly through the Finder app — rather than needing to launch a separate application.
