Amazon Canada introduces list of top 20 weekly bestselling books

Amazon Canada has introduced new lists that feature the top 20 best-selling and most read books of the week.
Best-selling books include the number of copies sold and pre-ordered through Amazon.ca, Audible.ca and read through digital subscription programs (counted when a reader completes a certain percentage of a book).
The most read books list, meanwhile, is based on the average number of daily Kindle readers and Audible listeners.
There are separate top 20 lists for both fiction and non-fiction books.
Under each listed book is an option to read an excerpt, listen to an audiobook sample or share the book via email or social media.
The top three fiction and non-fiction books in the best-selling and most read categories for the week of September 9th are as follows:
Best-selling fiction
1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
2) Brave New World by Alduous Huxley
3) Leverage in Death by J.D. Robb
Best-selling non-fiction
1) Fear by Bob Woodward
2) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
3) Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Most read fiction
1) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by J.K. Rowling
2) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
Most read non-fiction
1) 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
2) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
3) Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari
The full top 20 lists can be viewed here.
