Instagram is testing a video tagging feature

Instagram is currently testing a feature that allows users to tag one another in videos, according to a report from TechCrunch.
Previously, the social media giant only allowed users to be tagged in photos or stories.
Unlike in photos, where tagged profiles are overlaid on the image, users will be able to tap a button that brings up a list of all of the people tagged in the video.Currently, these videos don’t appear on a user’s profile, where tagged photos normally appear, although this functionality may come in the future.
Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that video tagging is being tested among a “small percentage” of users. However, it’s unclear when the feature will be more widely rolled out.
“We’re always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch.
As noted in the report, the ability to tag profiles in videos may also pave the way for shoppable videos to be added in the future, just as Instagram has done with photos.
Originally introduced in March 2017 and later brought to Canada in March 2018, the shoppable photo feature allows businesses to tag products within a post to offer additional details like pricing and specifications.
Source: TechCrunch
