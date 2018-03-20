Instagram rolls out in-app shopping feature to Canadian users

Instagram has rolled out a feature to Canadian users that allows businesses to tag products in organic posts, offering pricing and product details on a post within the app.
The shopping feature was previously introduced in the U.S. in March 2017.
In addition to offering product information, users will also be able to tap on a tagged post in their feeds or click the ‘shop’ button on a business’ profile to learn more. On the business page’s side of the user experience, a product can be tagged in the same way that one would tag a person in a post.
“People come to Instagram every day to discover and shop products from businesses they love. We want that to be a seamless experience,” said Susan Rose, director of product marketing at Instagram.
“Whether it’s a local artisan, florist or clothing store, now shopping your favourite Canadian businesses has never been easier on Instagram.”
According to Instagram, over 200 million accounts visit at least one business profile a day.
