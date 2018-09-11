OnePlus teases mysterious ‘Crackables’ event, starts September 18

Following its first tease of the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus has issued a challenge to its passionate fanbase.
OnePlus will launch a mysterious community event on September 18th (that’s one week from today), according to a tweet shared by the company’s official Twitter account on Tuesday morning. It appears the event will involve fans solving some type of code, with at least one lucky individual winning a prize.
“Think you have what it takes to crack the code? Play #Crackables to find out. Starting September 18,” writes OnePlus in the tweet (seen below).
In the video that accompanies the company’s tweet, OnePlus reveals Google helped make the experience it plans to share on September 18th.
Based on the colours of the character that appears at the start of the video, it appears OnePlus is teasing a potential partnership with T-Mobile — one of the most persistent rumours leading into the launch of the 6T has been that the ‘Un-carrier’ will sell the device in the U.S.
On Monday, OnePlus started teasing its next smartphone, hinting that it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. In that same day, OnePlus confirmed, in a statement to CNET,
