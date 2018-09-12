News
Xbox sale discounts Battlefield, Ubisoft games by up to 85 percent

Sep 12, 2018

7:13 AM EDT

Far Cry 5 combat

Microsoft’s latest Xbox sale features discounts of up to 85 percent off various Battlefield and Ubisoft Xbox One games.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals, listed in Canadian dollars:

It’s worth noting that Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs 2 were all developed by Canada’s own Ubisoft Montreal.

Deals are valid until Thursday, September 20th.

Source: Major Nelson

