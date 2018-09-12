Xbox sale discounts Battlefield, Ubisoft games by up to 85 percent

Microsoft’s latest Xbox sale features discounts of up to 85 percent off various Battlefield and Ubisoft Xbox One games.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $40 (regular $79.99)
- Battlefield 1 — $7.80 (regular $51.99)
- Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Bundle — $15 (regular $79.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $41.24 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $54.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $40 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $47.99 (regular $79.99)
- For Honor Deluxe Edition — $27 (regular $89.99)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $24 (regular $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $20 (regular $49.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 — $24 (regular $79.99)
It’s worth noting that Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs 2 were all developed by Canada’s own Ubisoft Montreal.
Deals are valid until Thursday, September 20th.
Source: Major Nelson
