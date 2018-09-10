News
An updated version of OnePlus’ Wireless Bullet headphones could be coming

It's unclear what's changing, but a new version of the neckbuds are on the way

Sep 10, 2018

6:13 PM EDT

OnePlus Bullets

OnePlus is gearing up to announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 6T, and it seems like a new version of the company’s wireless Bullet headphones are on the way too.

An updated version seems to be passing through the FCC, with the label on product calling it ‘OnePlus Bullets Wireless.’ This is the same name as the last pair of wireless bullets, but this time the serial number is ‘BT32B’ instead of ‘BT31B.’

From what has leaked so far it seems like the design hasn’t changed, which means this new version of the earbuds are likely still neckbuds like Apple’s BeatsX earbuds.

Some users on Reddit seem to be hoping for a physical power button. Currently, the wireless Bullets turn off and on when users connect the left and right earphones using a magnet. Some have complained that the two earphones often come apart and drain the battery.

Overall MobileSyrup’s Igor Bonifacic thought highly of OnePlus’ original Bullet earphones, so they only stand to get better if OnePlus can maintain their decent battery life and sound quality.

Source: FCC Via: Droid Life

