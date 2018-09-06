Apple, Amazon execs take to TIFF to find new content

With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) set to kick off today, Hollywood stars and movie buffs from all across the globe will descend on Canada’s most populous city for 11 days to celebrate the medium of film.
This year, they’ll also be joined by executives from Apple.
According to Variety, one of Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht — two of the Cupertino computing giant’s top entertainment programming executives — will be at the festival attempting to lock up new content.
This marks the first time Apple has attended TIFF for the purpose of acquiring content for its upcoming entertainment service. To date, the company has mostly focused its efforts on television shows as opposed to films.
However, Apple is likely to face tough competition in its quest; Amazon executives looking to do the exact same thing will be in attendance at TIFF as well, according to Variety.
Apple is expected to launch a video streaming service at some point in the future. There have been few details as to what that service will look like, and how the company plans to distribute the original content it has been stockpiling.
This year, 342 films will be shown off at TIFF, with Netflix’s Outlaw King headlining the festival.
