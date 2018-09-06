News
PREVIOUS

Vancouver, BC will play in second season of the Overwatch League

Sep 6, 2018

8:13 AM EDT

0 comments

The Overwatch League (OWL) is expanding to include 20 teams in its second season. On Wednesday, Overwatch developer Blizzard announced the addition of OWL’s two newest teams, which will are based in Chendu, China and Vancouver, British Columbia, respectively.

Aquilini Investment Group, the owners of the Vancouver Canucks, purchased the Vancouver team.

Just yesterday, the OWL announced the inclusion of Hangzhou, China and Washington, D.C.

The first OWL season originally featured 12 teams, most of the teams were from U.S., though were also several teams from Asia and one from London, England.

Now, however, OWL has two Canadian teams, the other from Toronto, 13 U.S. teams, five Asian teams and two European teams.

Teams have yet to decide their players, however. Hopefully we’ll get to see the rise of more Canadian players with these two new teams. Previously, Canadian players were playing around the U.S. on teams such as L.A. Valliant.

Source: ESPN 

Related Articles

News

Feb 2, 2018

12:11 PM EDT

Fusion, Excelsior and Spitfire teams win 4-0 in last night’s Overwatch League

News

Apr 10, 2018

2:03 PM EDT

Overwatch Archives, Retribution event is now live

News

Aug 14, 2018

4:40 PM EDT

Activision Blizzard reportedly finalizing deal for Toronto Overwatch League franchise

News

Jun 28, 2018

12:23 PM EDT

Overwatch Hero 28 is Hammond the hamster aka Wrecking Ball [Update]

Comments