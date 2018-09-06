Vancouver-based Electra Meccanica partners with 7-Eleven

U.S.-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven and Vancouver-based electric vehicle company Electra Meccanica are partnering up to promote 7-Eleven’s rewards app and delivery service.
Electra Meccanica is a Canadian electric vehicle manufacturer that builds a three-wheeled car called the SOLO.
7-Eleven plans on using two custom SOLOs to travel around Vancouver promoting the grocery store chain’s rewards app, while delivering items through the Foodora delivery platform.
Electra Meccanica has been trying to gain some traction in the automotive marketplace for its single-passenger car for a while. It’s possible this partnership will help spread some awareness for the small Canadian company.
The 7-Eleven app is free-to-download on both iOS and Android.
Source: Electra Meccanica
