U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon Canada has announced that a new Amazon-branded tablet is coming to Canada.
According to a September 6th, 2018 media release, the “all-new” Amazon Fire HD 8 is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on October 4th, 2018.
Amazon’s latest tablet has an eight-inch, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution display, an undisclosed quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 1.5GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage.
The tablet also features Dolby Atmos dual-stereo speakers. The 16GB model will cost $99.99 CAD, while the 32GB model will cost $129.99.
It’s worth noting that, based on specs and pricing alone, it’s not quite clear what the difference is between the 2018 Fire HD 8 and its 2017 predecessor.
In fact, on paper, it appears that the 2017 and 2018 Fire HD 8 models are identical.
The 2017 Fire HD 8 tablet was an unassuming black slab that was perfect for media consumption — including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and games like Hearthstone — and very little else.
Considering that the tablet market is almost entirely dominated by Apple’s significantly more expensive iPad line of products, a supremely affordable Tablet — even one as limited as the Fire HD 8 — is a welcome breath of fresh air in an otherwise quiet space.
Source: Amazon Canada
