Nintendo’s NES Classic available again at Best Buy

The NES Classic console is available again at Best Buy Canada.
This little console is a hot-ticket item, just flying off the shelves. It’s been notoriously hard to get in Canada, going in-and-out of stock often.
If you’ve been hungering for one of these little consoles, now is your chance to get one.
Head over to Best Buy’s website to reserve one in store or purchase one online.
If the past is any indicator, you have to move quick if you want one. It appears that EB Games is still out of stock, however.
Interestingly, the NES Classic beat out every other console in sales in June, showing just how powerful nostalgia can be.
Source: Best Buy
