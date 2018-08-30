OxygenOS Open Beta 17 adds selfie portrait mode to OnePlus 5/5T

OnePlus has released the latest OnePlus 5/5T OxygenOS Open Beta build.
Open Beta 17 adds, among other new features and enhancements, selfie portrait mode to the company’s pair of 2017 flagships. Using a software algorithm, selfie portrait mode adds a depth of field effect to shots.
The update also features enhancements to OnePlus’ first party Weather and Note apps. According to the Open Beta 17 changelog, the updated weather app now includes an hourly forecast, as well as improved data accuracy. The Note app, meanwhile, adds a new user interface to the mix.
Read the full changelog on OnePlus’ website. Users who already have an Open Beta build installed on their device will get Open Beta 17 via an OTA.
OnePlus announced that it planned to add a selfie portrait mode to the OnePlus 5/5T back in July. The announcement was one of the first to come out of the company’s recently announced Open Ears community event initiative.
Source: OnePlus
