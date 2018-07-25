News
Selfie portrait mode is coming to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

OnePlus announced the news at its latest Open Forum community event

Jul 25, 2018

2:36 PM EDT

The OnePlus 5T in Sandstone White

OnePlus plans to port the OnePlus 6’s selfie portrait mode to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

The company announced the news at its latest Open Ears community event in India, before sharing it on its official forums.

There’s no word yet on when OP5 and OP5T users can expect the feature to arrive on their smartphones. However, one imagines it won’t take OnePlus too long to port the feature.

Portrait selfie mode first arrived on the OnePlus 6 in a software update that OnePlus pushed to the phone shortly after the launch of its latest flagship. Portrait mode allows users to add a depth of field effect to their photos to imitate photos taken with a wide aperture DSLR lens. With no secondary lens to assist in the process, selfie portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 — and soon to be OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T — is an entirely software effect. All three devices feature one 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

In the meantime, the latest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 5/5T updates the device to support Project Treble.

Source: OnePlus

