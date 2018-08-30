Best Buy Canada VIP Sale discounts iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and MacBook

Every few months, Best Buy Canada holds a ‘VIP Sale’ to offer a variety of deals across all departments.
The next VIP Sale will take place Thursday, August 30, and will feature deals both advertised and unadvertised.
Best Buy has released a preview of its VIP offers, so here’s a breakdown of some of the most notable ones:
- Google Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System — $349.99 (regular $424.99)
- iPhone X 64GB — $99.99 on select two-year premium plus plans (regular $599.99) [Rogers and Telus]
- iPhone 8 64GB — $0 with free $200 Best Buy gift card on select two-year premium plus plans (regular $230) [Bell and Telus]
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB — $0 with free $150 Best Buy gift card on select two-year premium plus plans (regular $360) [Rogers and Telus]
- MacBook Air with 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 Processor — $999.99 CAD (regular $1199.99)
- MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Processor — $1529.99 (regular $1729.99)
- Norton Security Deluxe and Norton Utilities (5 Devices) — $29.99 (regular $89.99)
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) — $24.99 (regular $79.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 — $0 with free $200 Best Buy gift card on select two-year premium plus plans (regular $250) [Telus]
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ — $0 with free $150 Best Buy gift card on select two-year premium plus plans (regular $380) [Bell and Telus]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 tablet — $599.99 (regular $699.99)
- Save $100 off select iPad models
The full VIP Sale preview can be viewed here. While some deals will be available online, Best Buy says that many promotions will only be offered in-store.
