Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in September

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This September shows like Atypical, American Vandal and Marvel’s Iron Fist are returning to the service.
Additionally, new series and movies like The Dragon Prince, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and On My Skin are set to arrive this upcoming month.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content.
September 1st
- La Catedral del Mar (available to download)
- Monkey Twins (available to download)
- Mr. Sunshine (available to download)
- Sisters (available to download)
September 7th
- Atypical: season 2 (available to download)
- Cable Girls: season 3 (available to download)
- City of Joy (available to download)
- First and Last (available to download)
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: season 2 (available to download)
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (available to download)
- Next Gen (available to download)
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (available to download)
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: season 2 (available to download)
September 11th
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (available to download)
- The Resistance Banker (available to download)
September 12th
- On My Skin (available to download)
September 14th
- American Vandal: season 2 (available to download)
- The Angel (available to download)
- BoJack Horseman: season 5 (available to download)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (available to download)
- The Dragon Prince (available to download)
- Ingobernable: season 2 (available to download )
- The Land of the Steady Habits (available to download)
- Last Hope (available to download)
- Norm Macdonald Has a Show (available to download)
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (available to download)
September 18th
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (available to download)
September 21st
- Battlefish (available to download)
- Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (available to download)
- The Good Cop (available to download)
- Hilda (available to download)
- Maniac: Limited Series (available to download)
- Nappily Ever After (available to download)
- Quincy (available to download)
September 26th
- Norseman: season 2 (available to download)
September 28th
- Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (available to download)
- Forest of Piano (available to download)
- Hold the Dark (available to download)
- Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 2 (available to download)
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (available to download)
- Lost Song (available to download)
- Made in Mexico (available to download)
- Skylanders Academy: season 3 (available to download)
- The 3rd Eye (available to download)
- Two Catalonias (available to download)
