UberEats now delivering A&W food across Canada

Aug 28, 2018

7:12 PM EDT

UberEats has announced that it is now delivering A&W food across Canada.

Starting today, any UberEats user in Canada can order from A&W’s full menu, which includes signature burgers, root beer and breakfast options.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to better serve our guests and to make the A&W experience available to all, even if they can’t come into a restaurant,” says Susan Senecal, A&W Canada president and CEO, in a press statement.

“Working with UberEats made perfect sense given our guests are already using delivery apps to get delicious food to their front door, office or while sitting in a park.”

“UberEats is committed to delivering your favourite foods at the tap of a button. We are thrilled to be providing Canadians coast-to-coast another way to experience A&W,” added Dan Park, general manager of Uber Eats Canada. “I am personally excited to order the iconic Teen burger and root beer right to my door.”

Recently, UberEats also expanded into 30 new Canadian cities, including Halifax, Winnipeg and Regina. The company plans to have its on-demand food delivery service available in 100 Canadian cities by the end of 2018.

The UberEats app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Source: A&W

