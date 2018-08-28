Former Blue Jays slugger José Bautista invests in Toronto-based Endy

Former Toronto Blue Jays player and six-time MLB All-Star José Bautista is officially an investor in Toronto-based mattress startup Endy.
Prior to Bautista’s investment, Endy said it had not taken external funding. The company declined to share the exact amount of Bautista’s financing – a spokesperson told BetaKit that it was a “significant but minor investment,” and Ruparell and Gettis retain control of the company.
Endy said that it’s on track to surpass $50 million in annual sales this year, and has donated 2,000 mattresses through charity partners across Canada, such as the Women in Need Society and the Aboriginal Mother Centre Society.
“Endy is an incredible Canadian success story. This is a company that continues to make a name for itself, not only for flipping an industry on its head, but for donating thousands of mattresses to those in need,” said Bautista. “As an athlete, I know how vital sleep is for overall health, and how a game-changing mattress is essential for a great night’s sleep. As an investor, I’m proud to team up with Endy, a company whose values I share: innovation, well-being, and paying it forward.”
Launched in 2015 by Mike Gettis and Rajen Ruparell, Endy’s mattresses sell exclusively in Canada.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Jose Bautista to the Endy family,” said Ruparell, co-founder and chairman at Endy. “José’s passion for our products and our mission make him a perfect fit for Endy, as we continue our growth trajectory as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies.”
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
