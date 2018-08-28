Instagram is making it easier to apply for a verification checkmark

Photo-sharing social network Instagram is opening its verification process to all users.
This is part of the company’s trio of new safety features. The company is adding an ‘About This Account’ button to popular profiles, and users will soon be able to log in with a third-party authenticator app for an additional layer of security.
Getting the blue checkmark in the past involved reaching out to Instagram and hoping for the best. Now, users can request to be verified directly from the app’s settings. On the settings page, scroll down to the option called ‘Request Verification.’ Open that and the app will ask for the user’s name and a picture of their ID.
This is utilized to verify that the user is who they claim to be.
The ‘About This Account’ feature is set to be a button on popular profiles that shares contextual information about the user. It details when the account was created, where it’s located, accounts with shared followers, any username changes and any ads the account is running.
This feature is going to start popping up for some notable users in September. From there, they’ll have some time to review the information before rolling out, allowing all users can see the button on notable profiles.
The final update makes it so users can enable two-factor authentication by using an app like Duo Mobile Authentication. For users looking to add an extra layer of security, this should help.
