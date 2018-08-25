Here are the Google Pixel 3 XL, LG V40 ThinQ and Huawei Mate 20 leaks from last week

From Google to LG, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days. The leaks below encompass news from August 18th to August 24th.
The Google Pixel 3 XL has leaked quite a bit this past week, from spotting it on Toronto’s public transit to a Russian publication reviewing the handset.
Publication Mobile-Review has gotten their hands on the Pixel 3 XL. The publication has leaked specs, pictures, an unboxing video and even picture samples of the device.
We now know that the Pixel 3 XL will come with wireless charging, a wired Pixel buds, a 6.2-inch QHD display, and 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone will feature a lime green power key.
For more on the Pixel 3 XL, click here.
Leaks also indicate the phone will feature a Super Selfie mode with a wide-angle lens. The phone will also have an upgraded Visual Core.
For more on the Pixel 3 XL’s selfie camera, click here.
LG
The latest LG V40 ThinQ leak reveals images of the upcoming smartphone. It shows that phone has a dual-camera setup within its iPhone X-inspired notch. The handset also a horizontal triple rear-facing camera with a single flash.
For everything on the LG V40 ThinQ, click here.
Huawei
Images of the Huawei Mate 20 have appeared online. These images show that the upcoming device is to feature an Essential Phone-inspired notch. With an L-shaped triple-rear facing camera.
For more on the Mate 20, click here.
Motorola
A patent from Motorola reveals that the company is looking into a foldable smartphone. The device folds over like an old-style clamshell handset.
For more on this patent, click here.
Image Credit: MySmartPrice
Comments