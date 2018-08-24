Samsung announces Galaxy J2 Core, company’s first Android Go handset

Samsung has announced its first Android Go smartphone. The device is called the Galaxy J2 Core and features a 5.0-inch TFT display with a 540 x 960 pixel resolution and a two-year-old Exynos 7570 processor.
The phone also has a mediocre 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage with a microSD expansion slot and a 2,600mAh battery.
The handset is powered by the Oreo edition of Google’s Android Go operating system, though it’s worth noting that the J2 Core features Samsung’s Android skin complete with its custom suite of apps. The device also features an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel selfie camera, both with f/2.2 apertures.
Like with many Android GO smartphones, the J2 is marketed towards developing countries.
Samsung says the device will go on sale in Malaysia and India starting today and will head to more markets at a later date. The phone reportedly retails for ₹7,690.00 ($143.28 CAD).
Android Go is a custom version of Android that operates an almost complete suite of default Android apps, which are trimmed down and require less memory and RAM.
Source: Samsung Via: Android Police
Comments